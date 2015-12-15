Preparedness Event Saturday

The Get Ready Preparedness event will take place Saturday at Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue in The Dalles. Sponsored by NW Natural, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, and North Central Public Health District, the event will feature over 30 different agencies to help visitors learn about preparedness for various kinds of emergencies. Chris Grant of Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue says it’s a family-friendly event with hands-on activities. The first 300 people in attendance will receive a free lunch. The Get Ready Preparedness event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue on 1400 West 8th in The Dalles.