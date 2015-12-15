Prep Sports Roundup For Friday, May 7

Baseball

Molalla 14, The Dalles 5: The Indians broke open a close game with a six-run sixth inning. Gunner Bustos drove in two runs for the Riverhawks.

Castle Rock 15, Stevenson 1

Softball

The Dalles 24, Molalla 3: The Riverhawks won their 20th game of the season as Ava Graves homered and drove in four runs. Cadence Young and Ainslee Eisland also homered, as five different players drove in at least three runs.

Columbia 14, Fort Vancouver 0: Hailie Kock went four for four with two doubles and a triple as the Bruins finished their regular season with their tenth win in 14 Trico League games.

Castle Rock 10, Stevenson 9: A late Bulldog rally in the bottom of the seventh score four runs, but ended with the game tying run at third.

Track & Field

Centennial topped Hood River Valley and LaSalle in a three-school Northwest Oregon Conference meet at Henderson Stadium. Matt Trickey and Wyeth Droege won two events apiece for the HRV boys, while Georgina Williams won a pair for the Eagle girls.

Dufur’s Jacey Calloway won the girls’ 300 meter hurdles, the Rangers girls’ 4 by 100 meter relay team earned a first place finish, and Lyle-Wishram’s Ezekiel Marble won the boys’ 300 meter hurdles at the Irrigon Knights Invitational.

Boys Tennis

The Dalles 3, Molalla 1

Hood River Valley 5, Centennial 3

Girls Tennis

Hood River Valley 7, Centennial 1

The Dalles 5, Molalla 2

Columbia 3, Tenino 1

Stevenson 6, Castle Rock 0

Boys Volleyball

David Douglas def. Hood River Valley 21-25, 16-25, 26-24, 25-10, 15-11

Portland Adventist def. The Dalles 3-0