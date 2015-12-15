Prep Football Officials Needed

The Mid-Columbia Football Officials Association is looking for more people to help staff middle and high school games this fall. There continues to be a need for officials in all kinds of youth sports. The MCFOA’s Robert Jamack says they are short in numbers. He says becoming an official is a great way to stay involved in sports, help support young people, make some money, and enjoy the camaraderie with other officials. The association is holding its first meeting this evening (Wednesday) at 6 p.m. at Spooky’s in The Dalles, and newcomers are welcome. You can also get information on how to get involved in officiating any high school sport at osaa.org.