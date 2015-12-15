POW Recognition Day Observance Friday

There will be a commemoration of National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Friday at the Kelly Viewpoint across from Sorosis Park in The Dalles.  It will begin at 6 p.m.  More than 81,000 service members still remain unaccounted for from Conflicts dating back to World War II.  According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, 71,981 service members are missing from WWII, 7,444 are missing from the Korean War, 1,573 are missing from the Vietnam War and 126 are missing from the Cold War.  There are additional numbers from Iraq, Persian Gulf, Libya, Afghanistan, and other locations.  The local service is sponsored by American Legion Post 19 and the Mid-Columbia Veterans Memorial Committee.

