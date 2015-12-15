POW/MIA Ceremony Friday

The Dalles will mark National POW/MIA Recognition Day Friday with a ceremony honoring American service members who were prisoners of war or remain missing in action. The annual observance is set for Friday, at 6 p.m. at the Kelly Viewpoint Veterans Memorial on Scenic Drive, across from Sorosis Park. Local veterans groups, including American Legion Post 19, are organizing the ceremony. The program will honor missing and captured service members and their families. Community members and local businesses are also encouraged to display POW/MIA flags throughout the day. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed each year on the third Friday of September.