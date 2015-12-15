Portland Man Takes Own Life After I-84 Chase

A Portland man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Interstate 84 in Sherman and Gilliam counties on Friday night. The Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 30-year-old Devon Brown. The Sheriff’s Office says the incident began when a Sherman County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-84 at Biggs Junction. A pursuit ensued, and the suspect vehicle traveled eastbound on I-84 and exhibited erratic driving behavior, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour. A Gilliam County Sheriff’s Deputy deployed stop sticks at Phillipi Canyon in an attempt to safely disable the fleeing vehicle, but the driver avoided them. The vehicle later exited the freeway at Blalock Canyon and traveled down a paved section of an unmaintained roadway, where it eventually came to a stop. Officers gave verbal commands for the male driver to exit the vehicle, however these efforts were unsuccessful.