Port To Hear State Of The Bridge Report

When the Port of Hood River meets Tuesday evening, Port Commissioners will hear a State of the Bridge report. The Port’s engineers and staff will give a presentation on how the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge is evaluated, what various sufficiency ratings mean, recent levels of investment, and traffic planning. Port Executive Director Kevin Greenwood says decisions on bridge maintenance are complicated by not yet knowing exactly when a new bridge will be constructed. A project to do some spot paint work on the bridge is moving forward. Greenwood noted engineers have begun evaluating the bridge for that project. Tuesday’s Port of Hood River Commission meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the Port’s Marina Center conference room.