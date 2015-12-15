Port Of The Dalles Gets Grant For Designs Ideas For Former Rodeo Property

The Port of The Dalles has received a planning and marketing grant from Business Oregon to come up with a couple of design options for the former rodeo grounds and a few surrounding parcels.

Port Executive Director Andrea Klaas says those lands are challenging to develop because there are both wetlands and hard basalt rock in the area.

The Port Commission will decide at its meeting this month whether to approve moving forward with the study.

Klaas added this will be a subject for The Dalles Community Outreach Team when it makes its March visit to Washington, D.C. to talk with various representatives and agencies.