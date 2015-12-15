Port of TD To Get Report On Marina Condition

The Port of The Dalles is planning to have a report done on the condition of The Dalles Marina and what they need to consider for the future.  It’s the Facility Condition Assessment Report.  Port Executive Director Andrea Klaas says in the aftermath of two recent fires and with rebuild decisions to be made, a contractor suggested they go out for the examination.  It will include the structural integrity and predicted lifespans to help guide investments in improvements.  All of the infrastructure will be looked at including the docks and pilings.  She notes an electrical upgrade project was done a couple of years ago.  Divers will go into the water to do some of the inspections, but once that starts, the Port should have the report in 30 to 60 days.

