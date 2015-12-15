Port of TD To Consider Trail-Use Immunity Opt-In

The Port of The Dalles Commission will consider a resolution on Wednesday to opt-in to the state’s trail-use immunity statute offering targeted protection against negligence claims arising from the use of public trails located within public easements or unimproved rights-of-way. Port Executive Director Andrea Klaas says in their situation, the main concern would be walking from a parking lot to the Riverfront Trail. When the legislature initially approved the statute, they included cities and counties but not special districts, but that has since been changed. Opting in does not create any obligation to construct, improve, or maintain any new trails. The meeting will be at 5:30 on Wednesday in the Port of The Dalles Administrative Office.