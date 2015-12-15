Port of HR Talks Keeping Tolling Going When New Bridge Construction Begins

The Port of Hood River Commission discussed keeping tolling operations going for the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge running smoothly when construction of a new bridge begins. When the work on the new bridge starts, it will require moving the tollbooth to the east and perhaps reducing the number of lanes from four to two. Port and Bridge Authority Commissioner Kathryn Thomas said there is a concern around making sure they don’t lose tolling because there could be more wide-open area that could cause issues for focusing license plate cameras in the correct location. Maintaining toll revenue is also important to the Bridge Authority, as it supports loans that have been gathered to build the new crossing.