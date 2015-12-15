Port of HR Strategic Plan Available For Comment

The Port of Hood River’s proposed updated strategic business plan is currently available for public comment.  Port Executive Director Kevin Greenwood says some this plan focuses on planning for a post-Interstate Bridge future, with a focus on finding revenue and reducing costs to have a world-class waterfront recreation area.  That includes continuing moving toward a roundabout at Second and Riverside that would allow the trip counts to allow for continued development on the Waterfront.  Moving the Ken Jernstedt Airfield to self-sufficency is also within the plan, along with continued efforts to redevelop properties.  The proposed strategic plan can be reviewed at portofhoodriver.com.