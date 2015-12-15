Port of HR Staff To Discuss Sternwheeler Docking In Marina

The Port of Hood River Commission gave staff the go-ahead to move forward on discussions to allow a sternwheeler being acquired by Mt. Hood Railroad to use the commercial ship dock in the Marina on a per visit basis, but also had plenty of questions about compatibility with current uses. Commission President Heather Gehring said she had strong reservations about the vessel coming into the harbor with a narrow corridor leading to a multi-use area. Commissioner Tor Bieker said starting out on a per visit basis would be a good way to test the viability of the plan so they make can an informed decision on whether to do it on a permanent basis. Commissioner Ben Sheppard said had a lot of questions to be answered before he would enter into an agreement, including safety and environmental concerns, and also would not be in favor of anything that would lead to exclusive use of the marina for lengths of time.