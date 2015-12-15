Port of HR Says Bridge Maintenance Work To Begin November 2

The Port of Hood River says steel and coating maintenance on the Hood River–White Salmon Bridge has been rescheduled to begin November 2nd. The work is intended to keep the existing bridge operational until a replacement bridge is completed. Port Executive Director Kevin Greenwood says after three project delays, they wanted to make sure the contractor had all of its details for the job prepared. The Port says the bridge will be fully closed to vehicle traffic overnight from midnight to 5:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, November 2nd through the 13th. Daytime, single-lane closures are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., November 2nd through 6th, November 16th through 20th, November 23rd and 24th, and weekdays from November 30th through December 11th. Traffic will alternate through one lane during those closures. The Port also warns of additional traffic impacts November 9th through 13th, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Hood River–White Salmon Bridge Authority conducts separate field activities. All work is weather-dependent, and the schedule may change. Travelers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and watch for traffic control. For schedule changes and updates, visit portofhoodriver.com.