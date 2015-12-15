Port of HR Reaffirms Intent To Provide Property For New Bridge

The Port of Hood River Commission reaffirmed its intent to make property it owns available for a new Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge. Port staff asked the Commission to identify the principles, conditions, limitations, or other elements it wants incorporated into a resolution to formalize its policy in the hopes that federal funding for the bridge is imminent. Port Commissioners all affirmed strong support for the replacement. Sheppard noted that they are providing the strongest possible support for the project, but the Port is not building the new bridge, and the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Authority is the one that will be determining the timeline for when that can occur. A draft resolution will be brought back for the Port Commission’s October meeting.