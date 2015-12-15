Port of HR Planning Session Tuesday

The Port of Hood River Commission will hold its semi-annual planning worksession on Tuesday. Port Executive Director Kevin Greenwood says they have a lengthy list of topics to discuss. Greenwood says the panel is looking at developing aspects of the Port that have been underdeveloped. He added there will be discussion on best use of the $3.4 million the Port will generate from the sale of eleven acres at Lower Hanel Mill to Amazon. That sale is not yet final, and is currently in a due diligence phase. The planning worksession will begin around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the Port of Hood River offices, immediately following a planned executive session at 1:30 p.m.