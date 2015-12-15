Port of HR Hears “State Of The Bridge” Report

Port of Hood River Commissioners heard a “State of the Bridge” report from engineering consultants and Port staff to get an update on the health of the span between Hood River and White Salmon. The Oregon Department of Transportation coordinates a bridge inspection every two years, and in 2024 the rating for the condition of the deck and superstructure actually went up to a 6 on a scale up to ten, but the substructure beneath the water was down to a 4. Mikel Mitchell of HPR Engineering said one of the key things they are monitoring is the condition of the coating on the steel. He says it is not affecting the capacity of the bridge, but it is something they need to stay ahead of. Mitchell noted maintenance of the bridge steel and coatings is planned for 2026. The Port is seeking to keep the current bridge in good repair until a new crossing is constructed.