Port of HR Embarking On Strategic Business Plan Process

The Port of Hood River is embarking on its Strategic Business Plan process, and the focus will be on sustainability after construction of a new Interstate Bridge. Port Executive Director Kevin Greenwood says ports are required to maintain this kind of plan and update it at least every ten years. In the case of the Port of Hood River, it’s every five to six years. Greenwood says assuming the bridge replacement moves forward, much of their focus will be on the Waterfront, and how to generate the revenue necessary to maintain recreational activites. Other areas will include plans for developing property south of the Marina, and future possibilities for the Ken Jernstedt Airfield. More information is available at portofhoodriver.com.