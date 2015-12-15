Port of HR Commercial Dock Damaged

The Port of Hood River’s commercial dock was damaged when a cruise ship tried to dock there late last week.  Port Executive Director Kevin Greenwood explains a Lindblad tour boat came in, did not have its bow thrusters, and crushed the west side of the dock.  It is currently unusable.  How long it will take to repair the commercial dock is unknown.  Greenwood says they are getting cost estimates for that work, and the Port will be working with the various insurance companies involved.  Greenwood notes they don’t have a lot of bookings for that dock, and hasn’t been a big revenue generator, so closing it won’t cause the Port many problems.  He adds Lindblad normally uses a smaller craft to take passengers to shore.

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