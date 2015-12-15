Port of HR Asks For Developer Ideas For Marina Building Properties

The Port of Hood River Commission approved issuing a request for developer interest for both the Marina East and West building properties.  The about 2.6 acres currently is the location of a small and aging commercial building that includes the Motor Vehicles Division office.  Port Executive Director Kevin Greenwood says as the Port ceases to use Interstate Bridge tolls they will be looking at maximizing their other revenue opportunities to maintain park and waterfront services.  He says this step falls short of actually seeking formal proposals for the properties.  The Marina East and West properties are currently zoned C-2 Commercial.  Utilities are available at each site, though upgrades may be required depending on redevelopment scale.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK