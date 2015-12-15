Port of HR Asks For Developer Ideas For Marina Building Properties

The Port of Hood River Commission approved issuing a request for developer interest for both the Marina East and West building properties. The about 2.6 acres currently is the location of a small and aging commercial building that includes the Motor Vehicles Division office. Port Executive Director Kevin Greenwood says as the Port ceases to use Interstate Bridge tolls they will be looking at maximizing their other revenue opportunities to maintain park and waterfront services. He says this step falls short of actually seeking formal proposals for the properties. The Marina East and West properties are currently zoned C-2 Commercial. Utilities are available at each site, though upgrades may be required depending on redevelopment scale.