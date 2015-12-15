Port of Hood River Waterfront Areas To Close For Fireworks

Several Port of Hood River waterfront properties will be closed to public access later this week, when Hood River Fireworks begins setup just west of the mouth of the Hood River.  Most notably, the Spit will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday evening until noon on Saturday.  Access to the Sandbar from the Event Site will be closed to all users at 7:00 p.m. on July 4 due to the fireworks display.  Kiteboard launching and landing from the Event Site grass and beach will also be prohibited.  The sandy area of Marina Beach will also be closed at 7:00 p.m. on July 4 and will be closed to kiteboard launching and landing at that time due to the fireworks safety perimeter.  Once the Marina Park parking areas are full, “Closed” signs will be posted at the entrance, and no additional vehicles will be allowed into the park.

