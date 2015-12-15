Port of Hood River To Transition To New Parking App

The Port of Hood River is transitioning to a new mobile app for paid parking in the Waterfront area. Port Executive Director Kevin Greenwood says they will start using the same app the City of Hood River uses for parking, which should be more convenient for users. The parking arrangements on the Waterfront won’t change, just the app that is used for people to make payments. Greenwood notes as the Port transitions away from bridge toll revenue to backfill waterfront recreation costs, the paid parking established three years ago has become an important part of paying for those services.