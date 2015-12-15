Port of Hood River To Search For Land Opportunities

With the Port of Hood River’s sale of Lower Hanel Mill property to Dominguez Family Enterprises, there is not much vacant light industrial land available in Hood River County. Port Executive Director Kevin Greenwood says his agency still has waterfront properties, but a planned roundabout at 2nd and Riverside needs to happen before those are viable. He adds the Port is planning to look for more parcels that can be cleaned up in the same way the Lower Hanel Mill property was, in partnership with property owners. The Port is in the process of waiting to hear from potential funding sources for the roundabout construction at the gateway to the Waterfront, but Greenwood says their timeline remains for it to open in 2029.