Port of Hood River Postpones Steel & Coating Work

Steel and coating maintenance work on the Hood River–White Salmon Interstate Bridge scheduled for the next two weeks has been postponed until further notice, eliminating the need for overnight closures. Port of Hood River Executive Director Kevin Greenwood says they’ve paused the work as they realized their contractor did not have key personnel and equipment ready to do the work. Greenwood says they should have a better idea on when the project can actually take place in the next couple of days, adding when the work is rescheduled, the Port will provide the public with at least three weeks’ advance notice. This is the second major delay in the work, originally scheduled to begin in late September, and Greenwood says weather could play a factor on when it can actually take place.