Port of Hood River Looks At Airfield Terminal

The Port of Hood River Commission will discuss moving toward a public terminal at the Ken Jernstedt Airfield during its meeting on Tuesday. Port Executive Director Kevin Greenwood says a terminal would act as an interface with the public. It would also be set up for use by emergency officials during situations such as a nearby wildfire, and as a resilience center with solar panels to be installed on the building to provide its own power. Greenwood says there would be leasable space within the building to bring in revenue and provide space for businesses involved in aviation. Cost of the building is currently projected at $9 million, with the Port seeking grants to pay most of the cost. Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the Port of Hood River’s Marina Building conference room.