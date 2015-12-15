Port of Hood River Closing Some Areas For Fireworks Show

Some areas of the Port of Hood River waterfront and marina will be closed during the holiday period as they prepare for the annual Fourth of July Fireworks show hosted by Hood River Fireworks. The Spit, where the fireworks are set up, will have the longest closure, from 9 p.m. Friday night to noon on Sunday. The sandbar and Marina Beach will close at 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July with no wind sport launching or landing. And the Marina Park parking lot will close on the Fourth of July when it is full. Fireworks of any kind are prohibited on Port properties. Expect heavy traffic and delays after the show, so please drive carefully and be patient. No overnight parking or camping is allowed, and Port parks will close after the Hood River Fireworks show.