Port of Cascade Locks Plan Open House On Campground Proposal

The Port of Cascade Locks will hold an open house in early April on a proposed campground and RV park on property the agency owns on the east side of Cascade Locks. It would have more than 100 sites in an attempt to meet the demand for those type of accommodations in the Gorge. Port officials say it could also help support local businesses, and use its land in a way that benefits Cascade Locks. The open house is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 at 6 p.m. at the Marine Park Pavilion. Attendees can move through informational display boards at their own pace. Port staff and project team members will be available to answer questions. Comment cards will be available for the public to provider their viewpoint on the proposal.