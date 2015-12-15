Pool Workshops Set For Sunday

The Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District on Sunday will host a pair of “Pool Concept Workshops” to discuss the options for renovating or replacing the aging Hood River Aquatic Center.  A presentation will be given on three potential pool concept designs.  Attendees will then get a chance to give feedback and ask questions, and then rank potential features as a group.  The first session will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the Parkdale Grange, followed by a second session from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hood River Valley High School Library.  Information on the pool options is available at hoodriverparksandrec.org.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK