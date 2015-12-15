Pool Workshops Set For Sunday

The Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District on Sunday will host a pair of “Pool Concept Workshops” to discuss the options for renovating or replacing the aging Hood River Aquatic Center. A presentation will be given on three potential pool concept designs. Attendees will then get a chance to give feedback and ask questions, and then rank potential features as a group. The first session will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the Parkdale Grange, followed by a second session from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hood River Valley High School Library. Information on the pool options is available at hoodriverparksandrec.org.