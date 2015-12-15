Pool Proposal Unveiled

The Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District unveiled its design for a new swimming pool facility to replace the aging Hood River Valley Aquatic Center. The proposal is a hybrid of three options that had been developed, going with a permanent roof rather than the current tent, remaining at the current site with a single story building while swapping the orientation of the main pool and warm water pool to improve access. District Board President Christy Christopher explains the roof would be more durable and cost efficient, while other decisions were made to keep the cost down. The latest estimate of the cost for the project is $43 million, but Christopher says they are still looking for ways to trim the amount. District Executive Director Mark Hickok also said they will need some kind of operations levy as well. Many of those details will get discussed at the next district board meeting on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. at the Aquatic Center.