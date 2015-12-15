Pool Measure On May 19 Ballot

The Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District is asking voters in the May 19 election for a $40.36 million bond measure to rebuild the Hood River Valley Aquatic Center, and a five-year operations levy that would generate $1.06 million annually. The estimated property tax rate for the bond would be 64 cents per thousand dollars of assessed value, while the levy rate would be 33 cents per thousand. District Board President Christy Christopher says the bond measure is of a much narrower scope than a previous attempt in 2024, devoted to rebuilding the pool. The operations levy would provide for more maintenance of parks and trails, sustained pool hours and programs, and continuance of the district’s community recreation programs.