Police Respond To Wounded Man At Store

The Dalles Police Department has confirmed the person injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Fred Meyer on West 6th on  Monday evening has succumbed to their injuries.  The incident occurred at about 9:30 Monday evening near a car in the parking lot of the store.  The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy confirmed detectives determined the gunshot was self-inflicted.  Emergency personnel performed medical treatment at the scene before the victim was transported to the hospital.  The Dalles Police Department officers, Wasco County Sheriff’s Deputies, Oregon State Police troopers, and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue personnel all responded to the scene.

 

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK