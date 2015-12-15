Police Respond To Wounded Man At Store

The Dalles Police Department has confirmed the person injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Fred Meyer on West 6th on Monday evening has succumbed to their injuries. The incident occurred at about 9:30 Monday evening near a car in the parking lot of the store. The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy confirmed detectives determined the gunshot was self-inflicted. Emergency personnel performed medical treatment at the scene before the victim was transported to the hospital. The Dalles Police Department officers, Wasco County Sheriff’s Deputies, Oregon State Police troopers, and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue personnel all responded to the scene.