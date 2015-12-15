Police Arrest Man On Gun & Narcotics Charges

A man was taken into custody in The Dalles after a search of his residence yielded a high quantity of ammunition and narcotics. 50-year-old Anthony Hithe was taken into custody and lodged at NORCOR on numerous charges. The Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Task Force and the Northern Oregon Regional Tactical Team recovered multiple guns, ammunition, gun parts, and body armor that Hithe was not legally permitted to possess. They also found commercial quantities of what is presumed to be marijuana and methamphetamine that has been sent to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab for scientific analysis and identification. Charges filed by law enforcement include possession of a substantial quantity of marijuana and methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and body armor, possession of armor piercing ammunition, illegal transfer of a firearm, and endangering the welfare of a minor.