Point In Time Count Underway

The annual Point In Time count of homeless individuals in Klickitat, Skamania, Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties is on-going this week.  The count is required by the federal Housing and Urban Development, and conducted locally by the Mid-Columbia Houseless Collaborative.  Mid-Columbia Community Action is doing the count on the Oregon side of the Gorge, while Washington Gorge Action Programs handles it on the north side of the Columbia River.  WAGAP Executive Director Jennifer Pauletto says the count plays a large role in funding decisions.  She adds it also helps the Mid-Columbia Houseless Collaborative to develop policy and goals for housing advocacy in the area.

