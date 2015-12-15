Plenty Of Wasco Commission Candidates; Only Incumbents In HR County

The deadline to file for Oregon’s primary election has come and gone, and it features an array of candidates for the Wasco County Commission, but only the incumbents for the Hood River County Commission. There are four candidates for Wasco County Commission Position 1, which is being vacated by four-term officeholder Scott Hege. They are former Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee, NORCOR Business Manager Nichole Biechler, former Mayor of The Dalles and current Klickitat County Administrator Robb Van Cleave, and Wasco County Republican Central Committee Chair John Grant. Phil Brady is seeking re-election to Position 3, and is opposed by C.H. Urness Motor Company President Mike Urness and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue board member Dick Schaffeld. In Hood River County three current commissioners are unopposed, Chair Jennifer Euwer, District 1’s Leti Valle Moretti, and District 3’s Ed Weathers. In Sherman County, Justin Miller filed for County Commission Position 2, Drew Messenger for County Assessor, Shandie Johnson for Justice of the Peace, and Theresa Olson for Treasurer. The Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District will have both its bond measure to replace the aging Hood River Aquatic Center and an operations levy on the May 19 ballot, while the Wamic Rural Fire Protection District seeks the establishment of a permanent tax rate limit.