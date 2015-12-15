PitchFest Applications Due Friday

Applications for this year’s Gorge PitchFest are being taken through Friday at 5 p.m. from entrepreneurs looking to grow their business concept.  Five finalists will be selected to give their pitch to a panel of judges and an audience at the Granada Theatre in The Dalles on May 28, with an opportunity to win a $10,000 grand prize.  Jakob Lillvik of the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District says applicants don’t need to have a perfect pitch to take part.  There will be cash awards for all five finalists.  To apply, go to midcolumbiainnovationhub.org.

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