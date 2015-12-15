PitchFest Applications Due Friday

Applications for this year’s Gorge PitchFest are being taken through Friday at 5 p.m. from entrepreneurs looking to grow their business concept. Five finalists will be selected to give their pitch to a panel of judges and an audience at the Granada Theatre in The Dalles on May 28, with an opportunity to win a $10,000 grand prize. Jakob Lillvik of the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District says applicants don’t need to have a perfect pitch to take part. There will be cash awards for all five finalists. To apply, go to midcolumbiainnovationhub.org.