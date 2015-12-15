Pink Week Planned At CHS For Skyline Breast Health Fund

Columbia High School Athletics and Associated Student Body along with the Bruin Club will once again hold Pink Week later this month to benefit the Skyline Foundation’s Breast Health Fund. The Bruin Club’s Sean Ciemiewicz says they will be using CHS athletic events from October 23 to 31 to bring more awareness of breast health, with Jill Catherine of the Skyline Foundation on site to help promote the cause. The Skyline Foundation Breast Health Fund helps provide free mammograms and diagnostic tests for those who are uninsured or under-insured and help Skyline Hospital invest in state of the art equipment. Soroptimist International of Mt. Adams will donate a portion of their concession proceeds at the October 28 CHS girls’ soccer match, while One Community Health will be involved to provide breast health education.