Pinchot Lifts High Lava Fire Closure

The Gifford Pinchot National Forest has lifted the closure related to the High Lava Fire. All roads, trails and trailheads within the closure area are now open to the public. That includes the West Crater Trail, West Crater Trailhead and Soda Peaks Trailhead. The fire was first reported July 23rd following a lightning storm. It has burned approximately 2,899 acres and is now 90 percent contained. Officials say the fire has not grown in several weeks, and post-fire suppression repair work is complete. However, visitors are urged to use caution in the burned area. Fire-weakened trees, hidden stump holes, loose rocks and unstable ground may still pose safety hazards. Meanwhile, warm and dry weather continues to keep fire danger at moderate levels across the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Industrial Fire Precaution Level One remains in effect in all zones. Visitors should stay alert for changing conditions and any new restrictions.