Pinchot Forest Issues Closure For High Lava Fire

The Gifford Pinchot National Forest has issued an emergency closure for the High Lava Fire, burning northwest of Stabler and west of the Trapper Creek Wilderness. The closure is in place to protect public safety and give firefighters and heavy equipment room to work. It’s expected to remain in effect through October 31st. Closed areas include the West Crater Trail, the West Crater Trailhead, and the Soda Peaks Trailhead. The Soda Peaks Trail is still accessible from the Trapper Creek Trailhead. Both motorized and foot access are prohibited within the closure area. The closure also includes several roads near the fire. A complete closure map and details are available on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest website. The High Lava Fire was sparked by lightning on July 23rd and is currently estimated at 48 acres. Firefighters continue a full suppression effort, improving roads and reinforcing containment lines. With warm, dry weather expected this week, officials say the fire could continue to grow.