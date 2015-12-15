Pinchot Assessing Huckleberry Permit Impacts

Gifford Pinchot National Forest managers are assessing the impacts of a decision last March to not issue commercial huckleberry harvesting permits for the duration of the 2025 season. Forest Service officials made that decision due to overharvesting concerns, enforcement challenges, and escalating conflicts among harvesters. A Commercial Huckleberry Feedback Form is available at the Gifford Pinchot National Forest website to gather feedback to guide decision making for 2026. Huckleberries hold significant cultural and economic importance to tribes, local communities, businesses, and personal use gatherers. In the early 2000s, permitted commercial huckleberry harvesting began on the Pinchot with harvests ranging from 50,000 to 70,000 gallons annually.