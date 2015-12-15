Pile Burning Planned On Pinchot

Cooler, wetter fall weather is creating favorable conditions for prescribed pile burning on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. On the Mount Adams Ranger District, Forest Service crews plan to begin burning this week along Forest Service Road 66, near South Prairie Lake, the Big Tire junction, and Mann Butte. Trained firefighters will ignite and monitor piles of woody debris when conditions are safe. The material comes from forest thinning and fuels-reduction projects designed to reduce wildfire hazards ahead of next summer. Burning may continue periodically through the spring, as weather and conditions allow. Smoke may be visible from nearby roads, trails, and waterways, but air quality impacts are expected to be minimal. Current air quality information is available at fire.airnow.gov. No closures are anticipated. Firefighters will remain on scene during ignition and patrol the area afterward. The Forest Service asks the public not to report these planned burns. For more information on upcoming operations, visit the Gifford Pinchot National Forest Facebook page.