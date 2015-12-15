Pikeminnow Fishery Extended At Six Locations

The 2026 Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward Fishery has been extended through October 11 at six registration stations. The Bonneville Power Administration-funded program pays anglers to catch northern pikeminnow, which prey on juvenile salmon and steelhead in the Columbia and Snake rivers. Stations staying open are in Cathlamet, Washougal, Stevenson, The Dalles, Boyer Park, and Swallows Park. All other stations close September 30. Anglers have turned in more than 116,000 qualifying fish this season. The top angler has earned nearly $133,000. Rewards start at $6 per fish, increasing to $10 for higher catches. Tagged fish can be worth up to $500. Anglers must register each day and have a valid fishing license. More information is available at pikeminnow.org, or by calling 800-858-9015.