Paving Work On I-84 East Of The Dalles

Drivers should plan for delays on Interstate 84 east of The Dalles between mileposts 97 and 119 this week due to intermittent paving work in both directions. The Oregon Department of Tranpsortation says slow lane and shoulder closures will be in place daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to provide a safe work zone for crews. Additional minor delays may occur next Monday during pavement striping throughout the project area. This maintenance involves grind and inlay paving. Crews remove worn pavement and replace it with 2.5 inches of new asphalt. ODOT officials say this method is a key part of preserving road quality and extending the life of the interstate. For more details about pavement conditions across the state, visit ODOT’s pavement preservation website on the agency’s website.