Paving Project Planned For East 12th & Thompson

The intersection of East 12th Street and Thompson in The Dalles will be closed from October 15th to October 17th, during working hours, allowing for the removal, re-grading and paving of the intersection. Paving will happen on October 16th and 17th for the length of the project followed by driveways the following week. During that time, residents are asked to park on the South side of the road on the shoulder to avoid driving/turning on the new asphalt until the end of the day on October 17th. Please be attentive to the directions of construction workers that you may encounter and ask onsite personnel before driving on hot asphalt if you are blocked in by the paving and rolling operation. Those with questions can call Crestline Construction at 541-506-4000.