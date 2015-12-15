Pavement Work In The Dalles Next Week

The Dalles Public Works Department will begin a pavement preservation project Monday, affecting portions of East 13th Street and Court Street. East 13th Street will be closed between Washington and Union Streets, and Court Street will be closed between East 12th and East 14th Streets. Full road closures will be in effect Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., through October 29th, weather permitting. The streets will reopen to traffic each evening and on weekends. Crews will grind and reshape the roadways October 19th through the 22nd, followed by paving work October 26th through the 29th. Motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians are asked to follow detours, use caution and obey all temporary traffic control signs and devices. For a complete list of projects and a map of the 2026 pavement preservation program, visit thedalles.gov/summerstreetmaintenance.