Partners Campaign To Get White Salmon Drivers To Slow Down

The White Salmon Valley School District, Skyline Hospital, City of White Salmon, and other community partners are starting a campaign asking motorists to slow down on neighborhood streets as students return to school next week.  They are distributing free signs for the 20 is Plenty campaign.  School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn says the signs are simply a reminder to the community to slow down for pedestrians and bicyclists.  The 20 is Plenty signs are available at White Salmon City Hall, Bingen City Hall, and at local back-to-school events.

 

