Parkdale Man Arrested After Explosions Heard In Parkdale

A Parkdale man has been arrested following an investigation into explosions heard last week in the Miller Road area of Parkdale.  The Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Westun Harvey was arrested and lodged at the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility in The Dalles on multiple charges related to the possession and manufacture of destructive devices.  The Sheriff’s Office reports that on March 1 it received multiple reports from Parkdale residents near Miller Road of a loud explosion.  Authorities say a search warrant was served Thursday at a home on the 5900 block of Miller Road by members of the Northern Oregon Regional Tactical Response Team, Oregon State Police Explosives Unit, and detectives from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Task Force, leading to Harvey’s arrest.  The Sheriff’s Office adds Harvey has been on supervised probation by Hood River County Sheriff’s Parole and Probation since February 2025 for previous charges related to the manufacture of destructive devices.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK