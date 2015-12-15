Parkdale Man Arrested After Explosions Heard In Parkdale

A Parkdale man has been arrested following an investigation into explosions heard last week in the Miller Road area of Parkdale. The Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Westun Harvey was arrested and lodged at the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility in The Dalles on multiple charges related to the possession and manufacture of destructive devices. The Sheriff’s Office reports that on March 1 it received multiple reports from Parkdale residents near Miller Road of a loud explosion. Authorities say a search warrant was served Thursday at a home on the 5900 block of Miller Road by members of the Northern Oregon Regional Tactical Response Team, Oregon State Police Explosives Unit, and detectives from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Task Force, leading to Harvey’s arrest. The Sheriff’s Office adds Harvey has been on supervised probation by Hood River County Sheriff’s Parole and Probation since February 2025 for previous charges related to the manufacture of destructive devices.