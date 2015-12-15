Pair Arrested In Drug Bust

Two people were arrested as the result of a Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Task Force drug search late last week.  The Dalles Police Department says investigators seized 2.2 pounds of Cocaine, 1.3 grams of Methamphetamine, and $41,241 in cash.  A man and a woman were arrested and lodged at the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility, with charges including possession and delivery of a controlled substance, delivery within one-thousand feet of a school, and in the man’s case being a felon in possession of a weapon.  The Dalles Police Department says this case and the subsequent search warrant resulted from an in-depth investigation into the delivery and possession of narcotics in The Dalles.  Agencies supporting the investigation included the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, The Dalles City Police, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, and Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office K-9 teams.

 

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