Packer Orchards Hearing Continued To February

The Hood River County Planning Commission continued into February its public hearing on Packer Orchards Farm Stand’s appeal of a County administrative decision on required conditions to modify the existing farm stand permit for the Farm Stand operation on land zoned exclusive farm use on Thomsen Road. At issue is the amount the business can take in from fee-based events or incidental product sales, which by state rule is limited to 25% of the farm stand’s income. Packer Orchards has appealed ten of the conditions listed in the permit. Planning Commissioners heard three hours of testimony on Wednesday evening, and while oral testimony was closed, left open the opportunity to submit written testimony for 14 days, with a 14-day rebuttal period for all parties followed by another 14 days for the appellants final rebuttal. As a result, the Planning Commission will reconvene on the matter on February 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the County Administration Building, when the panel will deliberate and make a decision.