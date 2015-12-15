Overnight Bridge Closures To Start Monday

Drivers using the Hood River–White Salmon Interstate Bridge should prepare for overnight closures and daytime delays starting Monday. The Port of Hood River says steel and coating maintenance will require the bridge to close to all vehicle traffic overnight, Monday through Friday, from midnight to 5:30 a.m. through November 13. In addition, daytime work will also bring single-lane closures next week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic will take turns crossing the bridge in one lane. Additional daytime traffic impacts are expected to continue through December 11. The Port says all work is weather-dependent, and schedules may change. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time to cross the Columbia River.