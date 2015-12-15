Overnight Bridge Closures Delayed

Overnight closures of the Hood River–White Salmon Bridge have been canceled this week after a contractor postponed scheduled steel and coating maintenance. The delay could extend through next week, with the overnight work potentially moving to October 12-16. Those dates are tentative. The Port says it’s working with the contractor to confirm the schedule and will announce new closure dates and times as soon as they’re available. Additional maintenance requiring single-lane closures is expected after the overnight work. Those dates and times will be announced separately.